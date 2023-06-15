New Callan-Thomastown Cathaoirleach Deirdre Cullen calling on Minister Darragh O’Brien to sort out firefighter’s strike

The newly appointed Callan-Thomastown Cathaoirleach says she can’t understand why her party colleague Minister Darragh O’Brien hasn’t sorted out the firefighter’s strike.

Fianna Fails Deirdre Cullen was elected to Chair the Municipal District at their A-G-M yesterday.

Half of the local fire stations are closed this week on a rotating basis but they’ll all be closed next week if retained firefighters aren’t given better pay and conditions.

Cllr Cullen says a letter will be sent to the Minister asking to give them the deal they deserve after she put down a motion calling for it:

“That letter will go from the Callan and Thomastown Municipal District up to Dara O’Brien, I mean, look, I don’t know the ins and outs of why this hasn’t been resolved at this stage, I am amazed it hasn’t, It should be resolved,” said Deirdre.