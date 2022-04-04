New car sales up in Carlow but down slightly in Kilkenny on 2021 figures

New car sales have increased in Carlow but have fallen in Kilkenny in the first quarter of this year.

The latest figures released by The Society of the Irish Motor Industry show sales locally reached almost 1,600 in the first three months of the year with 979 of these sold in Kilkenny with the remaining 605 sold in Carlow.

That’s almost the same when compared to the same period last year.

But sales in Kilkenny dipped marginally by 1.3% while in Carlow sales grew by 1.9%.

New car sales were up 41% nationally on March last year and up 4% so far this year but this is still 22% behind pre- covid-19 levels in 2019.

Over 10,000 new electric vehicles were sold – almost double on the same period last year.