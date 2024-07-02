Upholding law and order in Tullow needs to be a priority.

That’s the plea from one of Carlow’s newest councillors of the local authority.

A local community group had had CCTV cameras installed after securing the relevant funds and oversaw the system for some time but that stopped last year and Gardaí were unable to take over.

At his first full meeting of the local authority last evening, Ben Ward called on the county council to find a solution to get the network back in operation and to advocate for a greater garda presence in the town.

The motion was passed and that’s something Cllr Ward was delighted with as he told KCLR News’ Michael Bergin;