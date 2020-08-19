Covid-19 latest: New cases confirmed in Carlow-Kilkenny among 54 nationwide

New cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed again in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Public health offfical says there’s been 54 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours along with 2 deaths.

A further eight workers at O’Brien Fine Foods in Co Kildare have tested positive – 177 tests were carried out last week after an outbreak at the meat plant in Timahoe.

Among the rest of the 54 cases, 19 are in Dublin, and five in Tipperary.

The other 22 cases are spead out across Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly, and nine other counties including neighbouring counties Waterford and Wexford.