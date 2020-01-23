New festival planned to celebrate Kilkenny town’s 250th anniversary

A new festival in May will celebrate Johnstown’s 250th anniversary.

Funding’s been approved for a festival in the North KIlkenny town on the 24th of May.

A new Sculpture is also being errected to mark the occasion.

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh outlines the support agreed at Monday’s County Council meeting:

“I proposed that they be given €5,000 from our discretionary fund that we have this year – we have a discretionary fund of €50,000 for the Castlecomer Municipal Council area, as in every other area.

“My colleagues all agreed. That’s what they’re getting, plus the €1,000 that was set aside for them in the budget.

“That’ll go almost half the way towards the expenditure they have when they celebrate on the 24th of May, and towards the cost of the sculpture.”