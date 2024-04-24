A new book designed to help children engage with nature and biodiversity is being launched locally today.

The Puffin Rock Wildlife Activity Book is a joint publication from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon and the Heritage Council, and launches later at St Aidan’s National School in Kilmanagh.

It’s available to download for free from the Puffin Rock Habitat’s website with hard copies also freely available from libraries throughout the county.

Author, Juanita Browne, on the KCLR Daily had this to say about the book.