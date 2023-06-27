New Kilkenny Cathaoirleach Michael Doyle says flood relief systems are his priority

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says flood relief solutions are his main priority.

Fine Gael’s Michael Doyle was elected to the chair recently and said that the necessary funds had been allocated for several years, but the delivery of the funding has not yet happened.

Areas such as Thomastown, Graiguenamanagh, Inistioge, Freshford, and Ballyhale are among those eagerly awaiting flood relief measures.

Michael told The Way It Is that he wants to get it sorted.

“That’s an area that I’d love to see progress in through the year, for sure, because the people that get flooded, they know what’s going to come every winter, and when they contact me or any of the councillors, we say, well, the money is there, but they stop believing you after a while,” said Michael.