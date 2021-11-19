New Local Hero chosen in nationwide search by Hot Press & independent radio stations
Carlow and Kilkenny were represented by listener favourites Exiles
Dublin act Chameleon has been named winner of A New Local Hero.
The competition formed part of Irish Music Month for which Hot Press teamed with 25 independent radio stations across the country for a focus on homegrown talent with each station sourcing a performing individual or group to represent their franchise area.
The initiative was funded by the BAI, under its Sound & Vision scheme, and supported by XL Retail, MCD Productions, IMRO, RAAP and XMusic.
Band Exiles won the Carlow Kilkenny heat and represented KCLR in the contest. (More here).
The final showcase took place last night at The Academy in the capital with five finalists performing, including from the South East Carrie Baxter, the choice of WLR listeners.
Winner Chameleon is Matthew Harris who’s cited by organisers as having established himself as a remarkable force in Irish music through his collaborations with Malaki has stepped into the spotlight as a spectacular solo artist this year.
Drawing influence from the likes of James Blake, Brockhampton and Arlo Parks, the Dublin-based artist released a collaborative single, ‘You Know’, with Lucy McWilliams earlier this year.