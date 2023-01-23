New Minister of State Neale Richmond pledges to work with local TDs to deliver for Carlow and Kilkenny

Minister of State Neale Richmond says he will represent the people of Carlow and Kilkenny in his new role.

His appointment at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Business and the Department of Social Protection means all three TDs in the Dublin Rathdown constituency now have ministerial roles.

But Speaking on KCLR earlier Minister Richmond, who revealed he has lots of relations in the Tullow / Rathvilly area, said that doesn’t mean Dubliners are getting better representation than locals here even though only one of the five TDs has been granted a junior ministry.

He told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin “The job as a Minister is to be a Minister for the entire country, it’s to work with the local representatives be it in Carlow Kilkenny or Sligo Leitrim or where ever it is you can say that but ultimately I’ll be judged by my performance, I’ll be getting around the country and more importantly I look forward to working with people like John Paul Phelan and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to deliver for the entire of the country but particularly Carlow and Kilkenny”.