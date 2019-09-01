KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New scheme aims to get more people cycling in Carlow
The scheme was first rolled out in Kilkenny and was a huge success
A scheme to get more people out cycling is being rolled out in Carlow after it was piloted in KIlkenny.
AXA Community Bike Rides are ‘non-racing’ social events for adults of all ages and abilities.
Each one will have a trained leader and you can choose your events online according to how challenging you want it to be.
Your can also get rewards like buffs, water bottles and tee-shirts for taking part in multiple rides.
Development officer Mary Corry says it was a huge success when they tried it in Kilkenny.