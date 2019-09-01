New scheme aims to get more people cycling in Carlow

A scheme to get more people out cycling is being rolled out in Carlow after it was piloted in KIlkenny.

AXA Community Bike Rides are ‘non-racing’ social events for adults of all ages and abilities.

Each one will have a trained leader and you can choose your events online according to how challenging you want it to be.

Your can also get rewards like buffs, water bottles and tee-shirts for taking part in multiple rides.

Development officer Mary Corry says it was a huge success when they tried it in Kilkenny.