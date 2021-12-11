New survey shows a majority of the population want to see a United Ireland, but not at any price.

A new Opinion Poll has shown a majority of voters in the Republic would like to see a United Ireland at some stage, although it’s not a priority now.

The IPSOS MRBI survey published in today’s Irish Times shows also shows those surveyed are not inclined to want to change things like the country’s flag as part of any future United Ireland.

When asked ‘how important is a United Ireland to you’…52% said it’s not very important, but would like to see it some day. Only 20% described unity as a very important priority.

Asked how they would vote if there was a border poll referendum tomorrow, 62% did says they’d vote for a United Ireland.

However when asked if they’d be in favour of changing things like the flag, the national anthem or paying higher taxes to achieve the goal of a United Ireland…3 quarters said no to all.