Another weather alert has been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny to start the week.

There’s a yellow warning from Met Eireann for high winds to take effect from 8am until midday (Monday)

Some strong gusts of up to 100km an hour are forecast.

Wexford and Waterford are also under the status yellow wind warning while there is a yellow rain alert in place until 12.30pm for Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.