New Wicklow studio aims to see smaller local productions created alongside major blockbusters

Smaller local productions could be created alongside major blockbusters at a new state of the art film and TV studio in Wicklow.

Planning permission was granted last year for the €300million Greystones Media Campus which looks set to be the largest of its kind in the country when completed.

Jason Hariton from the MBS Group, which also owns Ardmore studios in Bray, says more space is needed as the Irish film industry grows; “But the domestic industry is growing as well as international productions which is coming in larger droves and bigger and bigger, the infrastructure just doesn’t exist anywhere in the country so the infrastructure we’re creating will be able to handle anything from a local film or TV project to the largest projects in the world”.