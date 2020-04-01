No confirmed cases of Covid 19 at the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny says manager

The manager of the Good Shepherd Centre says they have had NO confirmed cases of Covid 19.

Noel Sherry outlined the measures they have being taking in recent weeks at the local homeless shelter but says despite rumours suggesting otherwise they have not had to deal with a case of the virus there yet.

Noel’s been telling KCLR they have been encouraging their clients to self-isolate in as much as they can.

He told KCLR “Because at the end of the day we do have a number of people who’s health would be quite vulnerable so its very important that they are not exposing themselves to too much risk”.

“I’m actually quite surprised how the majority of them are men (diagnosed), the vast majority of people that we’re encouraging to social distance to really cut themselves off a bit, they’ve been very very good about doing that, because thats the gravity of the situation, everyone gets how serious it is”.