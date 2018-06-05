No end in sight to Kilkenny water issues

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight just yet to ongoing water issues in Kilkenny.

On Friday evening last, a warning was issued by Irish Water to all their customers in Kilkenny City and in the Clogh, Moneenroe and Castlecomer areas not to use water unnecessarily for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson has told KCLR News it’s because the supply is running particularly low because of the warm weather.

They say you’ll probably experience low pressure as well at times until the supply gets back to normal levels.

There’s also been issues with water discolouration in those particular regions of North Kilkenny because of the presence of Manganese in the water.

However, this doesn’t carry any health implications and they say they’ll be doing a complete cleanse of the network there in the coming months.

Meanwhile, it’s been four months now since the people on the Ballyragget Supply Scheme were told not to let babies under six months drink the water because of a very high level of nitrates.

It was understood that those issues would be resolved by now, but they haven’t been.

Irish Water have now told KCLR News that upgrade works are needed on the treatment plant – despite a new nitrates treatment process having already been installed.

They’re continuing to sample and monitor the supply but the restrictions for babies will remain in place for now.