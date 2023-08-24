No fines for dog fouling have been handed out locally last year.

So say the National Council for the Blind.

They claim information provided by local authorities show just 82 were issued across 12 bodies in 2022, with Kerry having the highest figure of 27 and the only convictions for the year at two.

Graham McGrath is the NCBI’s communications executive and he says the onus isn’t really on the councils and is calling on dog owners to pick up their poo.

The NCBI accepts that catching a pet in the act is difficult and the onus for keeping pathways clean of such dirt lies with the owners.