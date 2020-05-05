No new cases of Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital in past 24 hours

No new cases were confirmed at St Luke’s hospital on Bank Holiday Monday.

Latest figures from the HSE published at 8pm last night shows there are seven cases of Covid-19 at the local hospital with four more suspected cases awaiting test results.

One patient is in critical care along with two others suspected of having the virus.

Four critical care beds are vacant in St Luke’s according to the latest data.

One case each in Carlow and Kilkenny were confirmed in the latest Department of Health figures published yesterday evening.

It brings the total in Kilkenny to 259 and Carlow to 127.