Storm Noa winds bring down trees and close roads across Co Kilkenny

There were a number of road closures this afternoon as a result of high winds bringing down trees in parts of the county.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care with a yellow warning from Met Eireann in effect locally until eight o’clock with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour possible.

The Castlecomer to Carlow road is expected to be reopening about 6pm after a large tree came down near the Discovery park just before 4pm.

The road between Kilmanagh and Callan has also been cleared after another large tree has come down near Killaloe Church earlier this afternoon.

Kilkennyweather.com says the winds today were the strongest measured locally in more than 12 months.

A social media post announced that a gust of 82 km/hr has been registered locally which is strongest in Kilkenny since February of last year.