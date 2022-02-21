North Kilkenny councillors told progress is being made in broadband rollout, though it might be a bit slow

“Progress is being made even though it might be a bit slow”.

So says one local councillor after the Castlecomer Municipal District this morning had an update on broadband rollout across the north of the county. (See earlier call here).

A regional exchange building in Kilkenny City was completed last December, with a local exchange in Thomastown offering an e-net service and a second such facility at the building stage in Johnstown.

And it seems things are moving too in Castlecomer with the former garda barracks identified as a potential site for a third, though planning’s yet to be agreed.

Cllr John Brennan says “A site now has been identified in Castlecomer for new equipment for the rollout of the broadband so that’s good progress and I think everyone was in agreement and congratulated the broadband officer in relation to the work that he’s doing in Castlecomer and the Urlingford area as well so progress is ongoing and we hope to see it being rolled out now into the future”.

Cllr Brennan adds while that’s welcome, it’s still some time away; “A time factor is there alright but at least the broadband officer is engaging in the local communities now and it’s disappointing in that sense, it’s been on the agenda for the Castlecomer Municipal District now for the last number of months and the Chairman there has given a commitment that it’ll be kept on the agenda so we have to keep the pressure on and just ensure that we try and get the broadband rolled out as quickly as possible”.