North Kilkenny Councillors hope for positive update on broadband progress for Castlecomer

Elected members in Castlecomer are hoping for an update on the progress of broadband rollout in the area today.

They meet remotely this morning for their monthly gathering ahead of the Kilkenny county council meeting later this afternoon.

Speaking to KCLR news ahead of the meeting Councillor John Brennan says the absence of good broadband in is having a massive knock on effect on local businesses:

“We’re hoping for a positive report on the provision of broadband for the Castlecomer area”

Members will hear from the Broadband Officer for Kilkenny county council this morning.