Number of arrests made after drugs seizures in Co Laois

Arrests have been made after €86,000 worth of drugs were seized in Co Laois.

Gardai carried out a search of an apartment in Portlaoise under warrant late on Tuesday night.

They discovered cocaine & cannabis with an estimated street value of over €70,000 with a large amount of drug paraphernalia as well as cash.

One man aged in his early thirties was arrested at the scene and was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he’s detained under Section 2, of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During a follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise, Gardaí seized a further €3,500 of cocaine and over €3,000 in cash. One man, in his mid 30s, was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. This man has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

A second follow-up search was also carried out in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo in the early hours of Wednesday morning, (4th November, 2020) and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.

All of the drugs found are subject to analysis and investigations are ongoing.