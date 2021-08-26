Number of patients with Covid-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny falls for first time in a fortnight

The number of people being treated for Coronavirus at St Luke’s has dropped for the first time in a fortnight.

Last night 13 patients with Covid-19 were at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, down from 16 the previous two evenings.

Admissions of such cases have been rising recently to the point extra visiting restrictions were put in place a week ago (more on that here) but hopes are high that the figures-decline continues.

However, three of those with the disease are now in the local Intensive Care Unit.