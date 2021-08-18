Restrictions coming into effect at St Luke’s Hospital following increase in Covid19 cases across Carlow and Kilkenny

Restrictions are coming into effect at St Luke’s General Hospital due to a rise in Covid19 cases locally.

The number of patients being treated for the virus there jumped from one to seven in the last few days alone, with one person quite ill in intensive care, and more are expected to present in the coming days.

It follows at least three outbreaks across Carlow and Kilkenny. Though figures in both remain lower than in other counties, possibly due to the area having a 2% higher vaccination rate than the rest of the country.

Clinical Director of the facility, Professor Garry Courtney on The Way It Is this evening said the measures are being put in place straight away.

Statement to KCLR News from the Ireland East Hospital Group:

Due to increased infection control measures required at this time for Covid 19, St. Luke’s General Hospital will be temporarily suspending hospital visiting effective immediately e xcept for those visiting the maternity unit.

VISITING RESTRICTIONS

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

· End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – Only two nominated Relatives only;

· End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – Only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

· Critically ill patient (Only Two nominated Relatives only);

· One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.

· Children should not visit the hospital.

· The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

There are a number of Covid and non-Covid-19 patients presenting to the ED. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible. Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital.

We advise patients to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children (unless the children are ill).

St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

Covid 19 symptoms

A new cough – this can be any kind of cough.

Fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

The management of St Luke’s General Hospital would like to thank the public for their continued support and apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families at this time.