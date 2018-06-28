Number of reported burglaries & assaults drop in Kilkenny

Kilkenny appears to be winning the war against crime, traditional ones at least.

That’s the message that came out of Wednesday’s meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told members that theft from persons & cars as well as reported assaults have seen a decrease locally year on year to this month.

Residential burglary’s down too – in Urlingford & Piltown there have been no such incidents so far this year.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says house burglaries in the Kilkenny district are down 33% on last year and 40% in the Thomastown district.

Theft from cars is also down on last year but Sergeant McConnon says it is something that can spike during the summer months so people should continue to be vigilant.