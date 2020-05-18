Numbers getting pandemic unemployment payment drop again in Carlow and Kilkenny

The numbers availing of the pandemic unemployment payments locally have dropped by another three hundred this week.

The Department of Social Protection says the number of people getting the 350 euro payment has reduced by four thousand in the last week but there are still 585 thousand availing of the payment across the country.

That includes 10 thousand 300 in Kilkenny and 7 and a half thousand in Carlow.

Those back at work from today will still get the money into their accounts tomorrow for last week.

However, you are being reminded to close your claim on the day that you start back in employment.

That can be done online at www.mywelfare.ie or by contacting the income support line 1890 800 024.

In the meantime 1 thousand 500 locals are still being paid the enhanced illness benefit payment of 350 euro this week- that was introduced for people diagnosed with Covid-19 or those who were medically certified to self-isolate.