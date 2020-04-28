Numbers signing on for pandemic payments in Carlow and Kilkenny are slowing

The number of new people signing-on for the governments Pandemic Payments is slowing.

Almost 7-million Euro is being paid to nearly 20-thousand locals affected by the Coronavirus crisis this morning.

Two hundred more local people will be getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payments from today.

Half of them have signed up for the 350 Euro payment in the past week while the other half have qualified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit since last week and all of those are being reported in Co. Kilkenny.

It means 6-million-860-thousand Euro is being paid into 19-thousand-600 local bank accounts by the government today.

The Social Protection Minister, says the smaller increase in the numbers this week suggests we have come through the worst of temporary job lay-offs.