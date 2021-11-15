KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Nursing home visitors in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country today need to show a Covid-19 vaccination cert from today
There are some exceptions
Visitors to nursing homes will be required to show a Covid vaccination certificate from today, before entering the premises.
Other proof of immunity would also be acceptable.
The new requirement does not include Essential Service Providers such as healthcare, legal, financial, and advocacy services.
Meanwhile, figures are on the rise again locally and the Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid-19 is due to meet this evening – see here