Off-duty soldier dies in parachuting accident in Spain

The Irish soldier killed in a parachuting incident in Spain has been named locally as Declan “Doc” O’Connell.

The Company Sergeant, who was aged in his 50’s and from Newbridge in Co. Kildare, was not on active duty when he died in the incident yesterday.

No further details of how he lost his life have been released.

However the Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance to his family.