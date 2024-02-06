On Safer Internet Day you’re reminded to be cautious with your online activity

It’s Safer Internet Day and we’re being reminded to be cautious with our online activity.

The initiative aims to promote best use of online portals across the EU and its theme this year is ‘Tech in our World’.

A number of individuals and organisations are doing what they can to strengthen the message.

The KCLR Daily’s Brian Redmond has been discussing the topic with students from Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny, Carlow based solicitor Joe Farrell and Jane McGarrigle of WebWise.

Hear what all had to say here;