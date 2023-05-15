FeaturedKCLR News

One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on the R693 outside Freshford

No serious injuries are being reported but the road is closed after the incident just after 5pm on the Urlingford side of the Co Kilkenny village

There’s been a three-car crash near the Graveyard in Freshford this evening (Monday).

It happened just after 5pm on the Urlingford side of the Co Kilkenny village on the R693.

Gardai, ambulance and fires services are all attending the scene.

At least one person has been taken to hospital but their condition is not being described as serious.

A number of other people have been treated for minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to slow down, take extra care and avoid if possible.

The road is closed until the cars can be cleared and diversions are in place so delays can be expected.

