As part of the investigation into the escape of a man from Kilkenny Garda Station, a number of searches have been carried out, including at several residential properties and lands in County Kilkenny.

One man (aged in his 40s) was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting an unlawful escape from custody and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

He has since been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigators are also liaising with other national and regional agencies to support efforts in locating and arresting the suspect

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.