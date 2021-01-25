KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One man’s to appear in court after being found driving while disqualified in Carlow
He was stopped at a garda checkpoint
One motorist’s to appear before the courts after driving while disqualified.
He was detected as Carlow Gardai were conducted a checkpoint on the Castlecomer Road on Saturday evening.
They stopped this vehicle and discovered through their mobility app that the driver was disqualified.
He was arrested and charged to appear at court and will also receive a fixed charge penalty for nonessential travel under the Covid19 regulations.