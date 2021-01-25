KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One man’s to appear in court after being found driving while disqualified in Carlow

He was stopped at a garda checkpoint

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 25/01/2021
Carlow Garda station

One motorist’s to appear before the courts after driving while disqualified.

He was detected as Carlow Gardai were conducted a checkpoint on the Castlecomer Road on Saturday evening.

They stopped this vehicle and discovered through their mobility app that the driver was disqualified.

He was arrested and charged to appear at court and will also receive a fixed charge penalty for nonessential travel under the Covid19 regulations.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 25/01/2021