‘One-size fits all’ approach won’t work for schools reopening

A one-size fits all approach to reopening schools will not work, according to principals.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals believes it’s not going to be feasible as each school has its own challenges.

It’s calling for schools to be allowed take on an extra staff member to deal with COVID-19 compliance.

NADP President Alan Mongey has told the Oireachtas COVID-19 Committee additional funding is also needed.

“A financial package is needed to purchase items from the framework and to implement the practices outlined in the HPSC guidelines” he outlined. “This includes resources to ensure adequate levels of cleaning and care-taking staff can be employed. The level of staff in this area was depleted during the last recession.”