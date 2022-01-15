Online book of condolence opens in Carlow for Ashling Murphy

Carlow County Council has opened an online book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy.

The council opened the online book as a sign of solidarity with Ashling’s family.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan, says it’s to show solidarity with Ashling’s family and the people of Tullamore:

“I just want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ashling Murphy and to the entire community of Tullamore and Co Offaly.”

“It’s incomprehensible what has happened here, it’s absolutely heart-breaking and the members of the public here in Carlow can express their sympathies on the councils website on the online book of condolences.”

“That book will remain open for a period of time and then it will be sent to the family of Ashling Murphy.”

You can sign the book of condolence at this link.