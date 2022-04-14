Online educational tool set up by Kilkenny businessman Brendan Morrissey helping Ukrainian children in Irish schools

An online educational tool set up by a Kilkenny businessman to help Ukrainian children in Irish schools is being flooded by new users.

Brendan Morrissey has launched Ukraine School this week and it’s already inundated by the demand from refugees trying to adjust to life in Ireland.

It’s a free virtual school with an app for the parents that allows students to work in their own language then convert it to English or Irish for teachers and vice versa.

Brendan’s been telling KCLR that he was able to convert a system he’s already operating in the UK to help the families as they arrive into a new country and a new education system.

He also spoke of his link to Ukraine and why he was so motivated to help and says he’s hoping to get some of the Tech giants involved to provide equipment to run the service and maybe to donate to the refugees.

Hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond on The Way It Is here: