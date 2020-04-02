Online fundraiser for scrubs for frontline staff surpasses €1000 target

An online fund raiser to pay for scrubs for front line workers has surpassed the €1000 target set.

KCLR has reported that Intosport in Castlecomer have started production this week and they are looking for anyone with sewing experience to join their manufacturing team.

In the meantime though local woman Mary Harrington started a fundraiser on ‘go fund me’ asking people for donations to help get the protective gear for healthcare workers that badly need them.

The campaign has already raised over €1500.