Online lotto player in Kilkenny wins €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw

Kilkenny is the home to yet another big lottery winner.

An online player from the Marble County was the biggest winner in the country following Friday evening’s Euromillions Plus draw, netting a cool half a million euros.

Speaking to KCLR News, Fran Whearty from the National Lottery Press Office said “The winning streak for Kilkenny continues for the lottery. The ticket was bought online and what I can tell them [the winner] is, if you are from Kilkenny and you bought your tickets online, go and check your emails straight away, and check your online account, because you could have an email from us, telling you how to claim your half a million euros.”

The EuroMillions Plus numbers in Friday’s draw were: 07, 32, 43, 46, 50.