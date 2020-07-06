Online meeting to call for permanent pedestrianisation of Kilkenny city

Former Labour Councillor Sean Ó’ hArgáin has called for the full pedestrianisation of Kilkenny City on a permanent basis.

It follows the introduction of a temporary one-way system in Kilkenny city last month, to allow more space for social distancing.

An online meeting will be held this evening (Monday) at 7 pm on Facebook to discuss the recent changes in the city.

The primary school principal says pedestrianisation would be a move in the right direction, not just for the wellbeing of locals but also for the good of the environment;

“This is all about supporting our local businesses, helping our neighbours get back to work. People are still very cautious but I think this is moving in the right direction” he told KCLR News. “Not just in Ireland, but across all of Europe there’s a movement for additional pedestrianisation, for people to have more space, to be able to move freely”.