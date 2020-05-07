Onlooker arrested at Kilkenny crash for earlier assault

A man’s been arrested at the scene of a crash in Troysgate area of Kilkenny City.

The driver of a crash recovery truck lost control and hit a wall with a passenger suffering minor injuries.

Separately a man who was wanted for questioning about an assault in the city earlier this morning was arrested.

The suspect was an over-interested onlooker at the scene and not involved with the crash in any way, but was recognised by one of the Gardai attending the scene and arrested on the spot.

He’s being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station this afternoon.

The road has now been cleared – by a recovery truck from the same company.