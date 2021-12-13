Organisers of Kilkenny Panto hopeful Cinderella will get to the Ball next year

Organisers of the Panto in Kilkenny, which was cancelled over the weekend, are hopeful that Cinderella will get to the ball next year.

The Watergate Theatre announced on Friday night that they had no choice after they exhausted every possible avenue but it was no longer viable since the Government announced new venue capacity restrictions.

Sarah Brennan is the panto production manager at the Watergate Theatre and she told KCLR; “Unfortunately programmes are booked into theatres so far in advance so there wasn’t space at the minute later in January but we are hoping to get the panto, as we said to the cast we will get Cinderella to the ball, we are hoping that the panto will take place in 2022, when that is we’re not entirely sure yet but we are working on forming a new plan”.

She adds “There’s a full, professional production team involved in the show who are now, unfortunately, all out of work as well and there is bills to be paid, despite the cancellation of panto you know we were very far advanced in our rehearsals, there’s hire costs of different things and we’ve professional director, set designer, lighting designer, sound; all these bills still have to be paid”

And Ms Brenan also notes “If people are in a position to support the arts obviously I would encourage people to go and see live theatres and shows and certainly for the Watergate if people are in a position to make a donation I know that it would be so greatly appreciated”.

Carlow has already cancelled its pantomime offering but got a bit of a boost with regards to costs (see here)