Cancelled Carlow Panto can now apply to have costs reimbursed

There’s some good news today for community productions like the Carlow Panto that had to be cancelled because of new covid restrictions this week.

A 5 million euro fund has been announced for distribution through the local authorities.

It will mean at least some of the costs already incurred by groups may be reimbursed to them.

Director of the Carlow Panto Robert O’Neill told KCLR earlier this week that they’d already spent 36 thousand euro on their production.

This morning Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said they should be able to claim the money back through this new funding:

“There’s a 5 million package now after being put in place so that local authorities can work with groups, like Striking productions, that need the funding so they won’t be at a loss. It’s great because we never had that money there before. Like there was a 50 million support package for live performance sector announced yesterday but communities were not involved in that”