Organisers of Yulefest Kilkenny say they’re hoping the 2023 festivities will be even bigger and better than this year’s

As we come toward the end of the Yulefest events in Kilkenny on the countdown to Christmas one of the organisers says they are hoping next year will be bigger and better.

A range of fun has been rolling out since the end of November, and it’s not over yet (programme here).

Concerns for next year’s offering were expressed at the city municipal district’s Budget meeting in November with Director of Services Tim Butler saying “the only provision we have in is for Christmas lights and for, I suppose, a little bit of animation around the towns and villages”.

But Marian Flannery who coordinates the programme of activities each year has been telling KCLR that at this stage they are just looking forward to making it work.

