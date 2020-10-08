Over €80,000 allocated to Carlow & Kilkenny for heritage projects

Three local project’s are among 71 to share €1.4million funding under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan for National Monuments.

The announcement has been made by Green Junior Minister, and Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan.

It shows that €60,551 will assist with the Kilkenny City Walls for essential repairs and capital works for the conservation of archaeological monuments.

€10,625 goes to the Medieval Mile Museum and €10,000 has been granted to Ballinree, Killoughterane & St. Mullins in Carlow – both projects will use the funds for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation at archaeological monuments (including COVID 19 protection measures)