Overcrowding at St Lukes in Kilkenny has deteriorated this month

Overcrowding at Saint Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny has gotten worse this month.

That’s according to new figures released by The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today.

452 patients were waiting on trolleys in July at the hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny. This is up from 344 in July last year while its the highest since the INMO began recording monthly figures for the hospital in 2011.

Limerick, Cork and Galway have the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

Since May this year almost 30 thousand patients were without a bed and in July that number was over 9 thousand alone.

Director of professional services with the INMO Tony Fitzpatrick says the Government needs to take action as Nurses are struggling.

“We need the government to have a clear hospital by hospital plan to alleivate the problem. It’s not fair on patients or staff for them to shoulder the burden of failed policy, inadequate action on behalf of the government.”