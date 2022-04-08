Overcrowding concerns at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny raised in the Dáil by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

The issue of overcrowding at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny was raised in the Dáil yesterday.

This week has been particularly busy with the number of covid patients soaring – the latest figures from the HSE show 59 positive with the virus.

At the same time trolley figures have been exceptionally high too. This morning 22 were waiting on a bed, 16 of them in the local emergency department wth six on other wards.

In a discussion on promised legislation yesterday in the Dail Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor tackled the Tánaiste over Sláintecare telling him it’s been months since there was a bed free at the local hospital.

Watch the Carlow Kilkenny TD in action here and hear Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s response too;