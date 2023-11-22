Owners of the Bridge House in Kilkenny say an announcement is expected in the coming weeks regarding the restaurant

The owners of the Kilkenny city restaurant that closed less than four months after its opening say “unforeseen circumstances beyond both parties’ control have led to this decision”.

It was revealed earlier this week that the doors had closed on Keith Boyle at the Bridge House which was based in the revamped building at John’s Bridge and was part of the River Court Hotel. (More on that as well as a statement from Keith Boyle here).

The eatery opened in July and just earlier this month was named Best Restaurant in Leinster at the 2023 Food and Wine Restaurant of the Year awards – it was strongly tipped for Michelin success too.

In a statement this morning to KCLR News, Anthony Smith, the General Manager at the Kilkenny River Court Hotel, is quoted as saying; “It is with regret that we announce the closure of ‘Keith Boyle at the Bridge House’ restaurant. Unforeseen circumstances beyond both parties’ control have led to this decision.

The Bridge House accommodation will remain open for business as usual, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks regarding the restaurant.”