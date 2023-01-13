Packed Lunch Tour at CBS Primary School Kilkenny: Moving On to Secondary School, Gaeilge and German Lessons

Our second group of students from the CBS Primary School in Kilkenny joined us for a good chat. Syd told us about his soccer days, and Hugh praised his teacher on being creative. Mason also enjoyed the Christmas holidays by playing outside, Harry on his plans for secondary school, and Diarmuid speaking German.

Greg also came back to solve his rubiks cube and he set his new record by doing it in 51.38 seconds!

The Packed Lunch School Tour is brought to you by The National Reptile Zoo.