Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Galmoy National School: Student Council Duties
Packed Lunch Tour at Galmoy National School with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour Team was out and about at Galmoy National School. We were greeted by the lovely students and they told us all about their school life.
The Student Council, comprised of Gerard, Kate, Leah, Michael, Emily, Erin, Grace, and Charlie, told us how the student council was formed and all the responsibilities they have as the voice of the students.