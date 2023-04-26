Packed Lunch School Tour

Packed Lunch Tour at Piltown National School: Mental Health Matters

Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Piltown National School Mindfulness Group
Brian, Nicole, and Michael visited Piltown National School!

We spoke with Mr. Kennedy on the different activities and the pupils in the school.
We were also joined by Maggie, James, Millie, Raf, and Jakub to chat about mindfulness and why mental health is important.

