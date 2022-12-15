Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Queen of the Universe National School: Best Memories of the 6th Class Students
Packed Lunch Tour at Queen of the Universe N.S. at Bagenalstown with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
Brian and Ken were joined by the 6th Class Students of the Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown. We hear about their best memories in school. They also share their biggest accomplishments in sport, arts, and one girl was on the television at the Late Late Toy Show!